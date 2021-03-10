CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Braddock Council voted to leave a police regionalization study.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) – Braddock Council members voted on Tuesday night to no longer be a part of a police regionalization study.

  • 4 Mon Valley Boroughs Considering ‘Regionalized Police Department’ Proposal
  • North Braddock Borough Council Votes Against Joining Regional Police Force Commission

    • Braddock, North Braddock, East Pittsburgh, and Rankin had been considering a joint police force.

    However, North Braddock had already opted out of the plan.

    Braddock joined North Braddock on Tuesday night.