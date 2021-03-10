By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) – Braddock Council members voted on Tuesday night to no longer be a part of a police regionalization study.
Braddock, North Braddock, East Pittsburgh, and Rankin had been considering a joint police force.
However, North Braddock had already opted out of the plan.
Braddock joined North Braddock on Tuesday night.