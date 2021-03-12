By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has been charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI charges in connection with a crash in North Huntingdon last month that killed four people.
Police say 31-year-old Timothy Richardson was arrested and charged with four counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, four counts of homicide by vehicle, and five counts of recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.
The deadly crash happened on Feb. 14 at 5:58 pm on Route 30. Officials told KDKA it was a crossover crash near Carpenter Lane.
Police say Richardson was arrested as he was released from Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. He was arraigned and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $250,000 bond.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.