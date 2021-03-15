By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police gave seven warnings and two notices of violation to Pittsburgh establishments not following COVID-19 restrictions over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Across the state from Friday through Sunday, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 407 licensed liquor establishments, issuing 27 notices of violation and 30 warnings.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing, social distancing and limited occupancy.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 77 businesses and issued seven warnings and two notices of violation.

On Monday, Gov Tom Wolf loosened some restrictions on restaurants and other businesses. Those changes go into effect April 4.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.