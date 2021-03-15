By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,388 new Coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 961,456 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,433 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 295patients are in the ICU.

Gov. Tom Wolf recently eased gathering limits and lifted out-of-state travel restrictions.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,587.

There are 4,001,528 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 68,509 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,844 diagnosed cases.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 25,707 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

