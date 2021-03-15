CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two movies with Pittsburgh ties have been nominated for numerous Academy Awards.

The nominees for the awards were announced Monday morning.

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ a Netflix adaptation of August Wilson’s play, which was Chadwick Boseman’s final film, was filmed in Pittsburgh.

The film was nominated for four awards, including:

  • Actor In a Leading Role – Chadwick Boseman
  • Production Design
  • Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Costume Design

Monessen High School graduate Frances McDormand starred in ‘Nomadland,’ which has received numerous nominations, as well, including:

  • Best Picture
  • Directing – Chloe Zhao
  • Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand
  • Adapted Screenplay – Chloe Zhao
  • Film Editing
  • Cinematography

Both movies were nominated for multiple Golden Globes awards as well.

The awards ceremony has been pushed back to April 25 due to the pandemic.

For a full list of nominees, click here.