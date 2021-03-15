By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two movies with Pittsburgh ties have been nominated for numerous Academy Awards.
The nominees for the awards were announced Monday morning.
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ a Netflix adaptation of August Wilson’s play, which was Chadwick Boseman’s final film, was filmed in Pittsburgh.
The film was nominated for four awards, including:
- Actor In a Leading Role – Chadwick Boseman
- Production Design
- Makeup and Hairstyling
- Costume Design
Monessen High School graduate Frances McDormand starred in ‘Nomadland,’ which has received numerous nominations, as well, including:
- Best Picture
- Directing – Chloe Zhao
- Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand
- Adapted Screenplay – Chloe Zhao
- Film Editing
- Cinematography
Both movies were nominated for multiple Golden Globes awards as well.
The awards ceremony has been pushed back to April 25 due to the pandemic.