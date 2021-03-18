By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Ross Township woman has been arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Court paperwork says security cameras show Jennie Heinl at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a red long-sleeve jersey that said “Trump 20” on the back and a black hat.

FBI agents were allegedly able to find her on security camera footage and police body camera footage inside the Capitol Rotunda, Capitol Crypt and restricted areas on the Capitol grounds.

According to the court paperwork, the FBI was able to identify Heinl through her relationship with Kenneth Grayson, a Bridgeville man arrested in January for his role in the riots.

The FBI says while on a call with an agent, Heinl said she was in D.C. on Jan. 5 and came home the next day. The FBI says she also said she was at the rally on Jan. 6 but didn’t enter the building.

The court paperwork says FBI agents interviewed someone who knew Heinl. That person was able to identify her in photos at the Capitol, including one that the FBI says had been found on Grayson’s iPad.

She’s facing multiple charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Heinl is scheduled to appear before a judge at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.