NEW CASTLE, Pa./WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — Two New Castle residents were arrested Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Police apprehended Philip Vogel II and Debra Maimone of New Castle, who own a business in McKees Rocks.

Maimone and Vogel are both charged with Theft of Property of $1,000 or less, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Police say they used CCTV to identify Vogel and Maimone allegedly joining a group pushing through law enforcement and forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol during the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Maimone allegedly put a gas mask into Vogel’s backpack while in the Capitol.

Police accuse Vogel and Maimone of going through and taking police equipment.

Vogel and Maimone were also identified through Facebook posts supporting the riots from Vogel and exchanges from Maimone’s Parler account TrumpIsYourPresident1776, according to police.

