By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kenny Chesney is postponing his tour again.

His Chillaxification Tour was supposed to stop at Heinz Field on May 30 last year, but Chesney postponed that stop and his entire tour, rescheduling for 2021.

Tour update. @BlueChairBayRum @MarathonPetroCo https://t.co/Sfyaib5qOI All current tickets will be honored for rescheduled show date. If you love your seat, you’re all set. Beginning now, if you're unable to attend the rescheduled show, request a refund at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/qXOT3l5GyU — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) March 22, 2021

On Monday, he tweeted that he’s talked to medical experts, stadium people and local officials across the country, and says despite the progress in the fight against COVID-19, there’s still too much that’s unknown.

Chesney says the tour is moving to 2022, where he says “I feel better about us all being together safely.”

“What we’re hearing changes daily…anything is possible…but if we can only do two-thirds of the audience? Who decides who doesn’t get to come to the show we’ve been waiting for?” he wrote.

Heinz Field says it’ll be a new show with a new name in 2022, and there will be a new line-up and new music. The details are being finalized, Heinz Field says, and more details will be coming soon.

The rescheduled dates will also be announced soon. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show date, or people can request a refund.