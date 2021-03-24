By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Joe Biden is expected in Pittsburgh next week in his first visit to the Steel City since taking office.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Dept. Announces 4,667 New Cases, 48 Additional Deaths
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, President Biden will be in town on Wednesday, March 31, as part of the White House’s “Help Is Here” tour.
On his agenda is discussion of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic economic stimulus package he just signed into law.
Details of where President Biden will be have not yet been released.READ MORE: Kiesean Brown Arrested In McKeesport Shooting That Injured Teen
A White House spokesperson told the Post-Gazette that he could not comment beyond a White House travel advisory.
President Biden, the First Lady, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman have undertaken the “Help Is Here” tour to promote the COVID-19 relief package across the country.
This is President Biden’s first visit to Pittsburgh since the eve of Election Day.MORE NEWS: Pitt’s Ex-Emergency Management Director Christopher Casamento Indicted, Accused Of Stealing And Selling University’s PPE Supply For Personal Profit
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.