By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Joe Biden is expected in Pittsburgh next week in his first visit to the Steel City since taking office.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, President Biden will be in town on Wednesday, March 31, as part of the White House’s “Help Is Here” tour.

CBS News: Biden touts direct checks ahead of American Rescue Plan tour

On his agenda is discussion of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic economic stimulus package he just signed into law.

Details of where President Biden will be have not yet been released.

A White House spokesperson told the Post-Gazette that he could not comment beyond a White House travel advisory.

President Biden, the First Lady, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman have undertaken the “Help Is Here” tour to promote the COVID-19 relief package across the country.

This is President Biden’s first visit to Pittsburgh since the eve of Election Day.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.