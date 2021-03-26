PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred overnight.
In Easy Liberty, police were called to the 700 block of North Highland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Once on the scene, police found a man inside a vehicle at the intersection of Broad Street and Larimer Avenue who had been shot in the upper leg.
He was taken to a local hospital by medics and was conscious and in stable condition.
About an hour later, police were called to Bidwell Street near Western Avenue for reports of a woman down in the street.
Police found a woman with significant head trauma and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
