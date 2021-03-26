PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred overnight.

In Easy Liberty, police were called to the 700 block of North Highland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, police found a man inside a vehicle at the intersection of Broad Street and Larimer Avenue who had been shot in the upper leg.

He was taken to a local hospital by medics and was conscious and in stable condition.

About an hour later, police were called to Bidwell Street near Western Avenue for reports of a woman down in the street.

Police found a woman with significant head trauma and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward will have more on Your Day Pittsburgh, beginning at 4:30 a.m.