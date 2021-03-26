PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many are cleaning up after vicious winds toppled trees onto roads, power lines and homes throughout western Pennsylvania on Friday.

One of the major incidents was in Oakmont, where a large tree crashed into two homes.

It was a close call for a married couple who lives in one of the homes on 13th Street. They were one room away from where the tree came down after it hit the neighbor’s house.

“We heard a noise like I had never heard. It just sounded like the whole house was imploding,” said Dorothy Nixon.

It was a normal morning for Nixon and her husband. She said they were upstairs in the front bedroom when they heard the ear-splitting noise of the tree falling.

“We ran out into the hallway and I noticed all of the ceramic on the floor in the one bathroom. And when I went to walk in, I was so stunned. I didn’t realize there was a big log coming through the roof,” said Nixon.

The Nixons have called the house home since 1974. Now they have extensive damage on their roof, a hole exposing their back bedroom and their two vehicles were totaled.

Their next-door neighbors will also have repairs to make to their home. There was serious damage to the roof and side of the home.

No one was injured.

Flaherty’s Tree Service crews spent much of Friday cleaning up in the Nixon’s backyard.

A spokesperson said it was a dangerous situation when crews first arrived. Duquesne Light had to go to the scene before anything could be cleared because active power lines came down with the tree. Officials said a crane may have to be used to remove the tree.

“Very scary, you know I’m standing here talking to you and feeling OK. But I know inside I’m not okay,” Nixon said.

Even after the terrifying and destructive day, the Nixons feel lucky to be alive.

“The wind was so loud. It was unbelievable. I had no idea what was happening, but we’re OK,” Nixon said.

A Flaherty’s Tree Service spokesperson said the company had to respond to many wind-related emergencies on Friday.