PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frustrated, angry and running out of patience. That’s how some Allegheny County residents described their experiences with the county’s new vaccination registration site.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked Linda Kim, “How would you rate the county’s vaccine registration system 1 to 10?”

“Negative four,” said Kim.

The biggest issues seem to be popping up for people scheduling their second doses. Allegheny County didn’t give firm scheduled dates and times for peoples’ second doses, but rather said it would reach out via email when it came time.

The reason is because of vaccine supply uncertainty, but also because the former system didn’t have a lot of flexibility if there was a need to reschedule.

“I probably spent a few hours yesterday because I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know if I was doing something wrong,” said Kim. “I had the document that they were asking for, but it didn’t have the number on it.”

Kim wants her second vaccine dose. She wants it not just for peace of mind but to finally meet her great-grandson.

“He’s like 6 months old and they’re coming to Virginia, which is kind of halfway. And had I got my second dose next week, I’d still be able to do that, but I don’t want to go around him without the second dose,” said Kim, a Penn Hills resident.

She’s one of the people who received an email saying now is the time to schedule a second dose, but the email failed to include the needed confirmation code. On the new site, a person can’t schedule a second dose without the code. The ACHD said it fixed the error and new emails with codes are coming.

Maureen Moutz told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that she received enough codes for her and all her neighbors.

“Trying to get in, I keep trying to get a new code,” said Moutz.

“One, two, three, four, five codes there and none of them work,” said her husband, Bill.

Moutz said an error message popped up.

“It says the first date on which you could receive your second dose is March 30, 2021 — one error has occurred. So I try to put in next and I’m done,” said Moutz.

The ACHD took to social media saying it has a team working around the clock on the issues. The ACHD thanked everyone for their patience.