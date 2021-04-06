By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Wolf administration updated recommendations for how schools should operate based on the level of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

The new recommendations align with updates from the CDC. They recommend K-12 public schools in counties with a moderate level of COVID-19 community spread consider going back to full in-person learning in addition to hybrid learning. Counties with a substantial level of community transmission are recommended to use hybrid learning in addition to remote learning.

In the Pittsburgh area, counties with a moderate community transmission are Fayette, Indiana, Mercer and Somerset. The rest have substantial community spread.

The state says it’s an update, not a mandate, and the transition of instructional models depends on local factors. The Wolf administration says school leaders are best positioned for making instructional decisions.

“We remain committed to doing everything we can to create the conditions for a return to in-person instruction as soon as safely possible,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega in a press release Monday.

“Our updated instructional model recommendations create additional flexibilities for school leaders to make decisions at the local level consistent with best practices and with public health and safety at the forefront.”

It comes after the Wolf administration says the initiative to vaccinate Pennsylvania teachers was completed ahead of schedule.

On Monday, the state’s new recommendations for K-12 schools went into effect, which included requiring 3 feet instead of 6 feet between students.