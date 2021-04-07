By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh icon returns Wednesday: Gus and YiaYia’s Iceball Cart.READ MORE: 1 Adult, 6 Children Displaced After House Fire In Derry Borough
Gus Kalaris has rolled his shaved ice cart to the North Side for decades. Gus and YiaYia’s was started by Kalaris’ mother and father in 1934, and in 1951, he took over the business.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Visits McKeesport Clinic To Discuss Equity In Vaccine Rollout
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2063929433859153/permalink/2758406127744810/
A Facebook group for the business says they’re opening Wednesday, and they’re asking for patience “as we knock off the rust of our winter hibernation.”MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 4,643 Cases, 48 Additional Deaths
Last year, things got off to a later start because of a pandemic and bad weather.