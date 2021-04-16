By: Briana Smith
INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA/CBS NEWS) – At least nine people were killed and several were wounded in a shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
As of Friday morning, police say there is currently no active threat.
Police added that several victims were taken to the hospital or went on their own, at least one is in critical condition and two others were treated at the scene of the shooting.
Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, it's been a violent start to 2021 with several shootings reporting, including a shooting at a night club that killed two and left three injured in McKees Rocks.
