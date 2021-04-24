By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People have been rallying around the Latrobe Little League after a vandal set fire to their equipment shed, destroying everything inside.
One of people stepping up is Pirates owner Bob Nutting.
Nutting read what happened and is pledging the support of the Pirates.
The support is being pledged not only to replace the shed and the equipment, but also to make improvements to the field at Legion Keener Park.
As for the vandal, there is still a $1,000 reward for information.