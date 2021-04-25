By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) – Jan Pascale, a Beechview native, won the Oscar for Best Production Design for David Fincher's black-and-white film "Mank."
"Mank" was a 1930s-era drama on Netflix that told the story of Herman Mankiewicz, the write of "Citizen Kane."
Since 1982, Pascale has worked on 50 different television shows and she won an Emmy in 2001 for her work on the show Boston Public.
Pittsburgh has done well at the 93rd Oscars, with Hanover native Ann Roth winning her fifth Oscar for Costume Design for her work on the Netflix show filmed in Pittsburgh, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
