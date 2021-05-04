PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plans for the first phase of redevelopment at the former site of the Civic Arena could be approved Tuesday.

It’s been years in the making, but the City Planning Commission will be discussing the development of the former Lower Hill.

The focus will be on the FNB Corporation. Tuesday’s hearing is a final land development plan for construction of the company’s 26-story tower.

The tower will be located at the intersection of Washington Place and Bedford Avenue.

The presentation submitted by the Penguins and developers contains more than 400 pages of material, with developers also having sent an open letter to the Hill District community with their promises for the site.

Some of those promises include fiscal development in the Hill, as well as scholarship opportunities for students.

According to the Penguins, over the next five years, several buildings are supposed to come to the Lower Hill site, including a concert venue, housing, and a parking garage.

This has brought some concern from Hill District groups, with some wanting to see the housing come first before a new office building.

The argument is also being made for having buildings be designed to reflect the history of the neighborhood.

The City Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay with KDKA to learn the developments that come from this meeting.