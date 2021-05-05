By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is ready to make more investments in its future.
Our news partners at The Pittsburgh Post Gazette report the Turnpike Commission approved a capital budget of $660 million for the new year, up nearly $200 million from last year.
The turnpike is seeing traffic come back, especially commercial trucks, and the higher tolls that come along with them.
The money will help continue the project to expand the Turnpike to three lanes across the commonwealth.