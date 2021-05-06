PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva wasted no time in throwing shade at his former team.

Speaking to the media for the first time since joining the rival Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal, Villanueva said the Steelers told him they weren’t interested in retaining his services shortly after the season ended.

“I just think that everybody makes business decisions,” Villanueva told members of the media.

Big Al also said that part of his motivation for joining the Ravens, was to play the Steelers twice a year.

But Villanueva wasted little time throwing shade at his former team.

When asked about the Ravens running style, Villanueva took shots at former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying, “I’m assuming it’s not as much fun for the receivers because they’re not getting all of the catches, they’re making the TikToks and and they’re having fun on their social media.”

Villanueva didn’t stop there, he also went after former teammate, guard David DeCastro.

“I’m sure Kevin Zeitler will be an upgrade,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva’s deal is reportedly worth $14 million total over two years, with $8 million fully guaranteed.

Villanueva first signed with the Steelers in 2014, after being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was converted to play on the offensive line in Pittsburgh, and spent 7 years with the Steelers.