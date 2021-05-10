By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have made an arrest in last month’s shooting death of a teenager in the Hill District.
15-year-old Deron Darby is facing criminal homicide charges for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Freeman.
Freeman was shot and killed along Bedford Avenue on April 24.
According to court documents, witnesses claim Darby took the clip out of the gun, who then waved the gun around and pulling the trigger at the group.
The witness then told police they saw Darby put the clip back in the gun and shoot Freeman.