HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Before the state fully reopens on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration is relaxing restrictions on events and gatherings.

Indoor capacity is getting bumped up from 25 percent to 50 percent and outdoor capacity is going from 50 percent to 75 percent. The changes go into effect on May 17.

“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” said Governor Wolf.

“We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase.”

After the announcement, the Penguins said they’re increasing capacity for playoff games to 50 percent. That allows the Penguins to have more than 9,000 fans for games played on or after May 17.

PNC Park will seat only 25 percent capacity until June because tickets were pre-sold with social distancing in mind. The governor has promised a full reopening by the end of May with more people, fans and fun at long last.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says if you look at other states across the nation, Pennsylvania is opening up ahead of schedule.

“I think the Wolf administration and the secretary of health have decided now that we’re getting to these points, you can open up to go from 25 percent to 50 percent at the Penguins’ playoff games,” said Fitzgerald.

These new capacity limits won’t be in place for long. All restrictions except the mask mandate will be lifted by May 31. The state will do away with required face masks when 70% of adults are vaccinated.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto thinks Allegheny County will meet that mark by Memorial Day.

“If that’s the case, then we can start looking at the next date, which is the Fourth of July, and being able to bring people back downtown. And not only for working but for entertainment,” Peduto said.