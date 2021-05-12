CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2020 Centennial Slate.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bill Cowher is starting to look more and more like the Hall of Famer he is.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted video Wednesday of the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach and current CBS game analyst unboxing his gold jacket.

Cowher takes his time unwrapping and opening the box, then admiring the jacket.

He says, “I’ve always looked good in gold.”

Haggar Clothing Company is the maker of the jackets.

Steelers President Art Rooney II will present Cowher at his enshrinement ceremony.

Former Steelers player Alan Faneca will also be enshrined in August.

Cowher’s ceremony will be on Saturday, Aug. 7.