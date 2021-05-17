PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former Wilkinsburg police officer who is under investigation for shooting and killing Romir Talley was let go by the Penn Hills Police Department.
Robert Gowans was hired last month by the Penn Hills Police Department, who said Gowans went through the normal hiring process. He is the former Wilkinsburg police officer under investigation for shooting and killing Romir Talley in December 2019.READ MORE: While Millions Wait To File Tax Returns, Some Early Filers Will Get Unexpected Refund
Talley was killed when police responded to a call about a Black man who had pulled a gun on the caller. Police say Talley ran from officers and fired a shot at them. Officer Gowans returned fire, shooting Talley seven times.READ MORE: 2 Found Shot To Death At Westmoreland County Home
Talley’s family has filed an excessive force lawsuit, claiming witness accounts differ from the police report. Gowans has not been charged in Talley’s death. KDKA reached out to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, with a spokesperson saying the case is still under investigation.
Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese asked for an emergency meeting between Police Chief Howard Burton and the municipal manager. Mayor Calabrese said she found out over the weekend that Penn Hills hired Officer Gowans.MORE NEWS: 1 Out Of 7 Expected To Vote In Primary Election, Where A Lot Is On The Ballot
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.