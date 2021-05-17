By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLARIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – The coroner is on scene after two bodies were reportedly found in Westmoreland County.READ MORE: Pa. Governor Tom Wolf Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
Dispatchers say the coroner is at the 2100 block of Claridge-Elliot Road in Claridge. The coroner was called there for a report of two bodies.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 872 New Cases, 17 Additional Deaths
Photos from the scene show a heavy law enforcement presence.
No other details were immediately available.MORE NEWS: Tax Refunds Delayed As May 17 Filing Deadline Arrives
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.