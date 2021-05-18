By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH/HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Many Pennsylvanians headed to the polls today–or mailed their ballots ahead of time–to vote in the May 18 primary election.
A number of important elected officials and referendums were on the ballot and determined by voters.
We have a full breakdown of each local, county and statewide race you need to know about.
CITY AND COUNTY ELECTIONS
PITTSBURGH MAYORAL RACE
Democratic Candidates
William Peduto (incumbent) —
Edward C. Gainey (challenger) —
Tony Moreno (challenger) —
Michael Thompson (challenger) —
Republican Candidates
N/A
ALLEGHENY COUNTY SHERIFF
Democratic Candidates
Kevin Kraus —
Dom Costa —
Republican Candidates
N/A
ALLEGHENY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 9
Democratic Candidates
Bob Macey (incumbent) —
Steven Singer —
Republican Candidates
N/A
PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Democratic Candidates
Theresa Kail Smith (incumbent) —
Jacob Williamson (challenger) —
Republican Candidates
N/A
PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Democratic Candidates
Anthony Coghill (incumbent) —
Bethani Cameron (challenger) —
Republican Candidates
N/A
PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6
Democratic Candidates
Robert Daniel Lavelle (incumbent) —
Republican Candidates
N/A
PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Democratic Candidates
Erika Strassburger (incumbent) —
Republican Candidates
N/A
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 1
Democratic Candidates
Sylvia C. Wilson (incumbent) —
Carlos A. Thomas (challenger) —
Grace Higginbotham (challenger) —
Republican Candidates
Sylvia C. Wilson (incumbent) —
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 3
Democratic Candidates
Sala Udin (incumbent) —
Lamont Frazier, Jr. (challenger) —
Republican Candidates
N/A
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 5
Democratic Candidates
Terry Kennedy (incumbent) —
Tracey Reed (challenger) —
Republican Candidates
Terry Kennedy (incumbent) —
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 7
Democratic Candidates
Khamil Scantling —
Jamie Piotrowski —
Republican Candidates
N/A
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 9
Democratic Candidates
Veronica M. Edwards (incumbent) —
Delancey Walton (challenger) —
Gene Walker (challenger) —
Republican Candidates
Veronica M. Edwards (incumbent) —
STATEWIDE ELECTIONS
SPECIAL ELECTION: 59th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
Republican Candidates
Leslie Baum Rossi —
Democratic Candidates
Mariah Fisher —
Libertarian Candidates
Robert Luther —
SPECIAL ELECTION: 60th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
Republican Candidates
Abby Major —
Democratic Candidates
Frank C Prazenica —
Libertarian Candidates
Andrew Hreha —
PA SUPREME COURT
Republican Candidates
Paula Patrick —
Kevin Brobson —
Patricia A. McCullough —
Democratic Candidates
Maria McLaughlin —
PA SUPERIOR COURT
Democratic Candidates
Jill Beck —
Timika Lane —
Bryan Neft —
Republican Candidates
Megan Sullivan —
PA COMMONWEALTH COURT
Democratic Candidates
David Lee Spurgeon —
Lori A. Dumas —
Sierra Street —
Amanda Green Hawkins —
Republican Candidates
Drew Crompton —
Stacy Marie Wallace —
STATEWIDE REFERENDUMS
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1 TERMINATION OR EXTENSION OF DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION
Yes —
No —
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2 DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION AND MANAGEMENT
Yes —
No —
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 3 PROHIBITION AGAINST DENIAL OR ABRIDGEMENT OF EQUALITY OF RIGHTS BECAUSE OF RACE OR ETHNICITY
Yes —
No —
STATEWIDE REFERENDUM-ACT 2020-91
Yes —
No —