CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:2021 Elections, 2021 Primary Election, 2021 Primary Election Results, 2021 Primary Elections, Election Results, Voting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH/HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Many Pennsylvanians headed to the polls today–or mailed their ballots ahead of time–to vote in the May 18 primary election.

A number of important elected officials and referendums were on the ballot and determined by voters.

We have a full breakdown of each local, county and statewide race you need to know about.

 

CITY AND COUNTY ELECTIONS

PITTSBURGH MAYORAL RACE

Democratic Candidates
William Peduto (incumbent) —
Edward C. Gainey (challenger) —
Tony Moreno (challenger) —
Michael Thompson (challenger) —

Republican Candidates
N/A

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SHERIFF

Democratic Candidates
Kevin Kraus —
Dom Costa —

Republican Candidates
N/A

ALLEGHENY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 9

Democratic Candidates
Bob Macey (incumbent) —
Steven Singer —

Republican Candidates
N/A

PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Democratic Candidates
Theresa Kail Smith (incumbent) —
Jacob Williamson (challenger) —

Republican Candidates
N/A

PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Democratic Candidates
Anthony Coghill (incumbent) —
Bethani Cameron (challenger) —

Republican Candidates
N/A

PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Democratic Candidates
Robert Daniel Lavelle (incumbent) —

Republican Candidates
N/A

PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Democratic Candidates
Erika Strassburger (incumbent) —

Republican Candidates
N/A

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 1

Democratic Candidates
Sylvia C. Wilson (incumbent) —
Carlos A. Thomas (challenger) —
Grace Higginbotham (challenger) —

Republican Candidates
Sylvia C. Wilson (incumbent) —

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 3

Democratic Candidates
Sala Udin (incumbent) —
Lamont Frazier, Jr. (challenger) —

Republican Candidates
N/A

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 5

Democratic Candidates
Terry Kennedy (incumbent) —
Tracey Reed (challenger) —

Republican Candidates
Terry Kennedy (incumbent) —

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 7

Democratic Candidates
Khamil Scantling —
Jamie Piotrowski —

Republican Candidates
N/A

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 9

Democratic Candidates
Veronica M. Edwards (incumbent) —
Delancey Walton (challenger) —
Gene Walker (challenger) —

Republican Candidates
Veronica M. Edwards (incumbent) —

 

STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

SPECIAL ELECTION: 59th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican Candidates
Leslie Baum Rossi —

Democratic Candidates
Mariah Fisher —

Libertarian Candidates
Robert Luther —

SPECIAL ELECTION: 60th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican Candidates
Abby Major —

Democratic Candidates
Frank C Prazenica —

Libertarian Candidates
Andrew Hreha —

PA SUPREME COURT

Republican Candidates
Paula Patrick —
Kevin Brobson —
Patricia A. McCullough —

Democratic Candidates
Maria McLaughlin —

PA SUPERIOR COURT

Democratic Candidates
Jill Beck —
Timika Lane —
Bryan Neft —

Republican Candidates
Megan Sullivan —

PA COMMONWEALTH COURT

Democratic Candidates
David Lee Spurgeon —
Lori A. Dumas —
Sierra Street —
Amanda Green Hawkins —

Republican Candidates
Drew Crompton —
Stacy Marie Wallace —

 

STATEWIDE REFERENDUMS

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1 TERMINATION OR EXTENSION OF DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION
Yes —
No —

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2 DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION AND MANAGEMENT
Yes —
No —

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 3 PROHIBITION AGAINST DENIAL OR ABRIDGEMENT OF EQUALITY OF RIGHTS BECAUSE OF RACE OR ETHNICITY
Yes —
No —

STATEWIDE REFERENDUM-ACT 2020-91
Yes —
No —