MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Community leaders are making a push for a safer environment after one person was killed and two were injured in an early-morning shooting in Mt. Oliver.

On the heels of the shooting Wednesday on Brownsville Road, community members said enough is enough. They are counting on programs within the city and state to help push for a more peaceful summer.

“It’s very concerning because even if he’s not involved in the streets, I still have to worry about him walking back and forth from school,” said Talaina Peterson.

Peterson is talking about her 9-year-old son.

“If I hear any sounds outside pertaining to gunshots, it bothers me and it’s stressful for most parents,” Peterson said.

The mother said she’s part of groups that try to promote safety in the community. One of the problems they face is not enough extracurricular activities for youth.

“There’s nothing for the community, any after-school programs, summer programs that are geared towards the children involved in the violence,” Peterson said.

That is why programs like My Brother’s Keeper are trying to step in, offering $3,000 violence prevention mini-grants to community groups.

“We want them to have the opportunity to make connections to other opportunities, career opportunities, training opportunities,” said Josiah Gilliam of My Brother’s Keeper. “Supporting this activity, we hope will give us a greater likelihood of those interactions going well.”

Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that he is dishing out $5 million to combat gun violence statewide.

“Those type of grants and programs would help if we started inside of the schools and we work with police and communities because there has to be a greater draw to the programs than the streets,” Peterson said.

Gilliam said it is important to note that work is already being done to help make communities safer but more can always be done.

The state’s Community Gun violence Reduction grant is due by June 30. For details and the application, click here.