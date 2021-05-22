ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — It was an active morning for state police today.

On opposite ends of Allegheny County, two different shootings happened–both of them where there is normally heavy traffic.

A violent morning on Allegheny County roadways as two highways turned into a shooting range.

On Route 28, Pennsylvania State Police say 22-year-old Shane Edwards was headed south towards Sharpsburg around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Another car pulled up beside him and started shooting.

Edwards ended up being shot and taken to the hospital but died there.

And on I-376 near the Wilkinsburg exit, another early morning shooting around 4:30 a.m.

Police say this was a case of road rage where the driver pulled out their gun and shot several times.

The stretch of road from the Wilkinsburg exit to Greensburg Pike was closed off for about three hours while police investigated.

The victim was 24-year-old Jasmine Guest. The case has been ruled a homicide.

State police say both shootings are under investigation, but they believe both instances were targeted shootings and there is no danger to the public.