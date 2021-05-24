HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s State Senate is taking action today, even though the state has already canceled a contract with a third-party vendor who’s responsible for a data breach of health records for 72,000 people in Pennsylvania.

The Senate Communications and Technology Committee will get together this afternoon to consider a bill.

More specifically, the bill would be an update to the Breach of Personal Information Act.

The committee will look at data breaches within state government and any group that contracts with the state.

It was last week when the Department of Health informed the committee it would be terminating its contract with Atlanta-based Insight Global, a third party vendor.

The contract was set to expire on July 31, but the Department of Health decided to terminate the contract early, on June 19.

Lawmakers have expressed concerns over the transparency surrounding the data breach that impacted over tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians and their personal health records.

The committee will meet Monday at 12:45 p.m.

