By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 17 year old who was shot in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood Thursday night died in the hospital.READ MORE: Former President Donald Trump Looms Large In Pennsylvania 2022 Republican Primary
Izeyah Clancy was rushed to UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition after being shot on 700 block of East Warrington Avenue.READ MORE: McDonald Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man John Rudolph Terrell
Clancy died late Friday night, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.MORE NEWS: 'Get Vaccinated For Babydog': W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice Has His Dog Advocate For COVID-19 Vaccine
Police have not arrested any suspects but say that two figures in dark clothing were observed fleeing toward Mt. Washington on the night of the shooting.