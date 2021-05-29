By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Under 50 New Coronavirus Cases
The museum made the announcement earlier this week on its Facebook page.READ MORE: West Virginia State Trooper Shot, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum has some new requirements for guests, including wearing a mask indoors for anyone ages 2 and up. Social distancing is encouraged.
It also said it was following public health guidance.MORE NEWS: Scott Township Baseball Team Throws Surprise Pink Out Night For Single Mom Battling Breast Cancer
Pennsylvania’s mask mandate will be lifted on June 28, and it is currently unclear how that will or will not affect the museum’s mask policy going forward.