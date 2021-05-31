By: KDKA-TV Digital Content Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He uses a wheelchair to get around, but there’s no disability that can keep Boone down.

This sweet, loving beagle from Butler County is getting some big acknowledgements for his resilient spirit and inspirational story.

Boone is the ambassador for Joey’s PAW, a non-profit that raises money to provide prosthetics and wheelchairs to pets living with disabilities. Just like him.

He is also the survivor of horrific abuse. His previous owner in Texas cut off his back legs. However, Boone survived the trauma and is now a certified therapy dog for children right here in Western Pennsylvania.

Boone’s story also inspired his owner to write children’s books.

All of Boone’s hard work is paying off.

It was just announced that he is moving on to the second round of voting for the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. The annual, national competition honors “ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things.”

There were several dogs from Western Pennsylvania nominated in the first round, but only Boone has made it through to the second. Second round voting is now underway through July 15.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on the Hallmark Channel in October of this year.

Cast your vote for Boone by clicking here.

Boone’s owner, Tanya Diable, is also being honored for her children’s book, “Bow Tie Boone,” which tells the story of Boone’s life with the Diables and his training to be a therapy pet.

“Bow Tie Boone” has just won the 15th annual National Indie Excellence Award for Children’s Non-Fiction!

The storybook is available on Amazon.

Diable says that she and Boone do have plans for more children’s books.

In the meantime, you can follow Boone on Instagram here.

For more information about Joey’s PAW, visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24