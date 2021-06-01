NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — One person is facing felony charges after an incident placed the prom at New Castle High School into lockdown.

New Castle Police have confirmed that these threats were credible.

Details are limited about the arrest, but police say one person is responsible for the threat.

The person was arrested around 7:00 p.m. on Monday night.

On Friday, the department received information about a possible threat to the school and to students.

Officers spoke to the person on the phone, where the threat was reiterated.

That’s when police deemed the threat to be credible.

Investigators found the person making the threat was near the high school, which was hosting the prom that night.

That’s when a lockdown went into effect, and guests were escorted to their vehicles.

We’re working to learn the identity of the suspect.

They are facing terroristic threat charges and are being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

New Castle Police say more information will be released.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.