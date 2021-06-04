By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – At this time, Pennsylvania's 14 state schools aren't allowed to require COVID-19 vaccines.
The schools in the Pennsylvania State System Of Higher Education can’t require the COVID-19 vaccine without an act of the state legislature.
Schools across the nation, including some in the Pittsburgh area, have started requiring the shot for students who want to learn in person.
Duquesne just announced Thursday that students who want to participate in campus life will have to get vaccinated. Coronavirus joins a list of diseases like measles, mumps, rubella and tetanus that Duquesne already requires vaccinations against.
Carnegie Mellon is also requiring the vaccine for students in the fall.
Schools within the PASSHE system in our area include IUP, Cal U, Slippery Rock, Clarion and Edinboro.