By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sported a different kind of black and gold on Saturday at the PNC Park.

Before the Pirates began to face off against the Marlins, Harris took to the ball field, throwing the first pitch to the Pirates’ mascot, Pirate Parrot.

The two had practiced before the big moment, and Harris threw out the first pitch.

His appearance at PNC Park seemed to excite Pittsburgh sports fans on social media.

Harris was the first-round draft pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and was officially signed by the Steelers last month.