By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager last month in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County Police, 21-year-old Devontae Nalls of Plum was taken into custody and is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 17-year-old Darin Hobdy.

The shooting happened in the late-night hours of Sunday, May 23, along Vantine Street.

Hobdy died at the scene after being shot multiple times.

He is one of four teens being mourned in the Penn Hills School District in recent weeks. Three of them were victims of gun violence.

Police say Nalls will be held in the Allegheny County Jail until his arraignment.

Allegheny County detectives say they are working to identify other suspects in Hobdy’s shooting.

