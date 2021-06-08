By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes had a home run taken off the board after a base-running mistake.
During Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hayes was called out after he did not touch first base after hitting the first-inning homer.
Since Hayes missed first base, he was ruled out and the game remained scoreless after the successful challenge from the Dodgers. It was a tough break for the Pirates, who came into the game with the second-worst record in the National League.
Ke’Bryan Hayes had his homer called back because he forgot to touch first base 🤭
— DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 9, 2021
Challenge successful ☑️👀 pic.twitter.com/SlUjc7lVNv
— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 8, 2021
Tuesday’s miscue was the second time in as many weeks that the Pirates made headlines for a blooper.
On May 27, then-Pirates first baseman Will Craig made a head-scratching play that led to a Chicago Cubs run instead of an easy third out.