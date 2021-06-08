By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry says its unemployment hotlines are back online after a temporary state-wide phone outage.

This morning, the outage had been impacting outgoing and incoming calls to many of its phone lines.

We are currently experiencing commonwealth-wide phone outages that are impacting many of our phone lines. This is preventing us from making + receiving phone calls at this time.

🚫 UC, PUA & PAT We're working with our telephone vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/t0arEe9PyR — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) June 8, 2021

According to the department, the issue was fixed completely at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The agency says that the issue was not related to the new launch of their online claims system.

They encourage anyone with questions about the new system to call the Unemployment Compensation Service Center at 888-313-7284 or email uchelp@pa.gov.

The state’s new system for processing unemployment claims launched today and a press conference to discuss the launch of the system will be held later this afternoon.