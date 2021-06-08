By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new ranking lists Pittsburgh as the #1 city for LGBTQ+ home buyers.
According to Realtor.com, Pittsburgh ranks above a number of other major cities when comparing their levels of being gay-friendly as well as being affordable.
The criteria that went into ranking the cities included:
- a 100 ranking on the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipality Quality Index
- its own Pride celebration festival
- the median list price of homes for sale in May
Pittsburgh has received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign for four years in a row.
The ranking of cities can be seen below:
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Providence, RI
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Madison, WI
- Bloomington, IN
- Atlanta, GA
- Salem, MA
- Austin, TX
- Long Beach, CA
Realtor.com limited the number of cities to one per state to allow for geographic diversity.
