GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The fate of a man accused of beating a woman with a hammer, choking her to death, then dismembering and burning her body is in the hands of the jury.

Twenty-eight-year-old Walter Cable is accused of killing Ronny Cable, no relation. The woman’s burned and dismembered remains were discovered about three weeks after she was reported missing in February 2017.

Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday morning, then the judge gave instructions to the jury before deliberation.

When he took the stand in his own defense Tuesday, Cable admitted he was with the woman and co-defendant Devin Akamichi on the night of Feb. 17, 2017. But he said after having a few beers, they dropped off the 34-year-old woman at her Vandergrift apartment.

Cable denied Akamichi’s earlier testimony that he told the man he was going to kill Cable and steal her Adderal and money.

Akamichi told the jury last week after drinking at a Vandergrift bar, Cable told him to drive to his family property in Derry for a party. Once there, Akamichi said Cable beat the woman to death and burned her body.

Under oath, Cable said while his DNA was found in beer cans at the scene, he was not there for the murder. The accused killer was repeatedly asked if he killed Cable, with him denying it every time.