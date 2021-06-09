By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ASPINWALL (KDKA) – 78-year-old Ying-Fen Johnson was found dead on Tuesday night in Aspinwall after she was hit by a train.

Johnson had been reported missing after she was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the Waterworks.

Police had believed she was headed to the Oakmont or Oakland Area.

RELATED: Pittsburgh Police Still Searching For Missing 78-Year-Old Ying-Fen Johnson

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Pittsburgh EMS, Fire, and Police all responded to reports of a woman hit by a train in 800 block of Freeport Road.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Just after 4:00 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified her as 78-year-old Ying-Fen Johnson.

Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details