By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Isaac Duku, a 20-year-old from Pittsburgh, was arrested in March after a search of his vehicle found boxes of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets, and now he is facing drug and firearms charges.

On Friday night, Duku was stopped once again after Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies observed his vehicle driving on Federal Street on the North Shore.

His vehicle registration had been revoked due to insurance cancellation.

Deputies attempted to stop Duku and he led them to the Allegheny County Commons Apartments, where he stopped.

Once stopped, Duku rolled up his windows and locked the doors to the vehicle.

After around 30 minutes of deputies attempting to de-escalate the situation, Duku surrendered without incident.

Upon smelling marijuana, officers issued a field sobriety test and Duku passed. However, after obtaining a search warrant, deputies found 16 bags of marijuana, a loaded handgun, three bricks of heroin, pills, and over $9,000 in cash.

Duku is now facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license, person not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is still awaiting a preliminary hearing from his arrest in March on charges of person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, prohibited acts, possession with intent to deliver, and driving under the influence.