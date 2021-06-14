By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The giant slides at Mammoth Park in Westmoreland County are getting ready to reopen with some changes.READ MORE: Gateway Clipper Launches Pittsburgh Party Boat
The park in Mt. Pleasant has two 100-foot slides. They were closed off last year after some people reported being hurt after using them.READ MORE: Cleanup Efforts Underway After Storms Bring Down Trees And Damage Homes
The Bureau of Parks and Recreation made some safety updates like rubber surfacing, surveillance cameras and cable barriers.MORE NEWS: Assistant Marching Band Director At Pennsylvania High School Charged With Distributing And Possessing Child Porn
The park opens Tuesday.