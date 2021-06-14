CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The park opens Tuesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The giant slides at Mammoth Park in Westmoreland County are getting ready to reopen with some changes.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The park in Mt. Pleasant has two 100-foot slides. They were closed off last year after some people reported being hurt after using them.

The Bureau of Parks and Recreation made some safety updates like rubber surfacing, surveillance cameras and cable barriers.

