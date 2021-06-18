CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Contact Tracing, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Harrisburg, Insight Global, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The company behind a massive data breach of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 contact tracing system is apparently asking for help.

RELATED STORIES:

  • National Guard To Take Over COVID-19 Contact Tracing After State Fires Vendor Over Data Breach
  • Pennsylvania Health Department Firing COVID-19 Contact Tracing Company After Data Breach
  • Lawsuit Filed Against Pennsylvania Department Of Health, Global Insight Over Contact Tracing Data Breach
  • Contact Tracing Data Breach Exposes 72,000 Pennsylvanians’ Personal Information

    • In a letter obtained by KDKA, Insight Global is asking current and former employees to help them locate documents that may still contain personal information of those the company had contacted.

    This includes paper documents, electronic records, internet links, and more.

    The state ended its contract with the company after it allowed the personal information of more than 70,000 people to be exposed.