By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The company behind a massive data breach of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 contact tracing system is apparently asking for help.
In a letter obtained by KDKA, Insight Global is asking current and former employees to help them locate documents that may still contain personal information of those the company had contacted.
This includes paper documents, electronic records, internet links, and more.
The state ended its contract with the company after it allowed the personal information of more than 70,000 people to be exposed.