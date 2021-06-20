By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Vice President Kamala Harris set to be visiting Pittsburgh tomorrow, the city has announced that a temporary road closure will be in place.
East Carson Street will be closed between South 28th Street and Sarah Street between approximately 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday.
The city also says that rolling closures will take place as the Vice President’s motorcade travels in and around the city.
“The public should pack a measure of patience, have an alternative route or routes in mind, and expect traffic delays as the Vice-President’s motorcade travels through the City on Monday,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Commander, Eric Holmes.
It’s unclear at this time where exactly Vice-President Harris will be visiting in the city.
This will be the Vice President’s first visit to Pittsburgh.