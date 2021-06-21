By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Former Pitt football player Jaylen Twyman was reportedly shot four times while visiting a family member in Washington, D.C.

Vikings’ rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting an aunt in Washington DC. “Wrong place, wrong time,” said his agent Drew Rosenhaus. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.” — ScheftySaid (@ScheftySaid) June 21, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday on Twitter that Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the current Minnesota Viking is “going to be OK.”

“Wrong place, wrong time. In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery,” Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Schefter reports Twyman was in a car when he was shot.

“There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery,” Schefter added in a follow-up tweet.

Vikings have been apprised of the situation with Jaylen Twyman, who was in a car when he was shot. There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery. https://t.co/6UjwkRV1bY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, a former teammate of Twyman, posted a tweet showing he is praying for Twyman.

Minnesota selected the defensive tackle with the 199th pick in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the 2019 season with the Panthers, Twyman became the first interior defensive lineman since Aaron Donald to lead Pitt in sacks, just missing Donald’s record of 11, recording 10.5 sacks.

