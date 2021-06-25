CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers signed offensive lineman Trai Turner to a 1-year deal on Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal on Thursday. Turner visited the team last week.

The right guard is slated to replace David DeCastro, who was released by the Steelers.

The Steelers say Turner is a 7-year veteran who has been voted to five Pro Bowls since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2014.