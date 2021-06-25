By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers signed offensive lineman Trai Turner to a 1-year deal on Friday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal on Thursday. Turner visited the team last week.
Former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2021
Per #ESPN and #NFLNetwork #Steelers have signed Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner who visited last week. It’s a one year deal
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) June 24, 2021
The right guard is slated to replace David DeCastro, who was released by the Steelers.
The Steelers say Turner is a 7-year veteran who has been voted to five Pro Bowls since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2014.