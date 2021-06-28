By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has admitted to driving drunk when he killed one person and injured two others in a crash.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Hit 90s, Humidity Expected To Stick Around
Kevin Morrow appeared in front of a judge Monday morning and pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI and two counts of aggravated assault while DUI.
The two-vehicle collision happened on Saltsburg Road in 2019 just before 2 a.pem. Twenty-three-year-old Mark Hazur was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was transported to the hospital. Morrow and his passenger were also taken to the hospital.READ MORE: Pittsburgh-Mon Valley Black Women Roundtable Hosting Series Of Free Workshops
Morrow was traveling eastbound on the road and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic during a curve, authorities said. He then struck Hazur’s vehicle.
Police say results showed his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Unveils Spending Plan For $355 Million In COVID-19 Relief Funds
Sentencing has been set for Sept. 27.