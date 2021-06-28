By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward is at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital after undergoing a double mastectomy as part of her breast cancer treatment.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Hit 90s, Humidity Expected To Stick Around
She revealed the news Monday in a video on Twitter.
It's go time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dcpvouIqm9
— Senator Kim L. Ward (@SenatorKimWard) June 28, 2021
"I wanted to do a little clip to let you know everything's going OK but how important it is to go get your screenings. My journey started last November with a mammogram. I've been very faithful in getting my mammograms every year. Last year was a little late because of COVID, but it wasn't late enough to matter. Looking forward to having this over," Ward said.
The senator’s son, who is also in the video, also stressed the importance of regular breast cancer screenings as well.