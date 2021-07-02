By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When it comes to the City of Pittsburgh’s Fourth of July Celebration in Point State Park this weekend, organizers say it won’t be as big as some of the events they’ve held in the past, but it will be a big step as we continue to emerge from the pandemic.

Brian Katze, the city of Pittsburgh’s special events manager, says they are looking forward to getting people back into downtown for a fireworks show.

“It’s a great atmosphere down at Point State Park and a great chance for people to get back out with their family and friends and enjoy the one thing that Pittsburghers enjoy most besides the Steelers and Penguins, and that’s a good fireworks show,” he said.

Activities begin in the early afternoon.

The Fort Pitt Museum kicks things off at 1 p.m. with the family-friendly Fourth at the Fort event. They’ll have veterans, reenactors, the Boy Scouts and patriotic educational opportunities.

Those events run though 5:30 p.m. Click here for more details.

Then, between, 6-6:30 p.m., events will heat up in the rest of the park.

“We’ve got music on the stage of Point State Park, some community bands this year; we’ve got kids activities for families to do, food vendors, things to keep people busy and on their feet while we wait for the fireworks to go off,” Katze said.

The River City Brass Band will take the stage at 8 p.m., and the family activities area will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The big show starts at 9:35 p.m. when the City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Fireworks go off. This year’s show is created by Pyrotecnico.

Katze says he’s looking forward to bringing people back to the city for a celebration.

“On top of great weather, I think we’re looking at getting back to a little bit of normal and bringing the Fourth of July fireworks back to the city,” he said. “A first step coming out of the pandemic and getting back into civic life and bringing everyone back downtown.”

For more on the city’s celebration, click here.